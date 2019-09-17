US-funded Meghri cultural preservation project completes, next destination approved (PHOTOS)

US Ambassador Lynne M. Tracy joined Tuesday Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Narine Khachaturyan, representatives of the Syunik region and the Meghri community to celebrate the completion of a U.S.-funded cultural preservation project in Meghri.

On September 16, 2016, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard M. Mills, Jr. and acting Minister of Culture Hasmik Poghosian jointly announced new funding from the U.S. Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation to restore and preserve St. Sargis Church in Meghri, a gem of Armenia’s cultural heritage.

According to US embassy in Armenia in Facebook, the next destination of Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation in Armenia will be Sanahin.

“The U.S. Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation has approved $100,000 to conserve and preserve St. Hakop Church, Memorial-khachkar of Grigor Tuteordi, and St. Harutyun Church, all part of another gem of Armenian cultural heritage – the Sanahin monastery complex. A UNESCO site, Sanahin represents the epitome of Armenian religious architecture between the 10th and 13th centuries and includes more than 50 khachkars (cross-stones), the most valuable of which is the khachkar of Grigor Tuteordi,” they wrote on Facebook.

