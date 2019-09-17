Iconic images of St. Gregory the Illuminator and St. Gregory of Narek placed in Catholic Church in Barcelona

The iconic images of Saint Gregory the Illuminator and Saint Gregory of Narek were placed in the Catholic Church of Barcelona on Saturday as a sign of the friendship between the Spanish and Armenian nations, as reported the Facebook page of the Embassy of Armenia in Spain.

The iconic images were presented to the Church as a gift from the Mayilyan family from Barcelona. It was upon the family’s desire and at their invitation that the ceremony of consecration of the iconic images was performed by Patriarchal Delegate of Western Europe and representative of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church at the Holy See, Archbishop Khazhag Parsamian, in accordance with the rules of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church.

https://news.am/eng/news/533953.html

