Ukraine President bestows title to Greco-Roman wrestling legend Lavrentiy Maylamyan

On the occasion of Physical Education and Sports Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy bestowed the title of Merited Worker of Physical Education and Sports to legend Lavrentiy Maylamyan, report Ukrainian mass media.

It is known that Lavrentiy Maylamyan is the head of the Armenian community of the Zaporizhia Region.

Maylamyan has been involved in Greco-Roman wrestling since his teenage years. In 1958, he became the Greco-Roman wrestling champion of Ukraine. He is also a multiple recipient of awards of Ukraine and was in the 1st-2nd places among the servicemen of the Armed Forces of the former USSR. In 1958, he was bestowed the honorary title of Sports Master of the USSR in Greco-Roman wrestling, and in 1963 — the title of Honorary Master of Sports of the USSR.

Between 1957 and 1964, Maylamyan was a member of the Greco-Roman wrestling team of the Ukrainian armed forces and participated in the championships of the former USSR.

https://news.am/eng/news/533728.html

