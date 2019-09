Armenian church being restored in Aleppo

Restoration of the dome and belfry of the Church of the Holy Mother of God, an Armenian Apostolic church located in the Sulaymaniyah district of Aleppo, Syria, has kicked off.

The Armenian church partially damaged during the Syrian war is set to welcome thousands of faithful in good condition in the next few days, Kantsasar newspaper reported.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/16/Church-of-the-Holy-Mother-of-God/2166952

