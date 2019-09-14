Famous astrophysicist Garik Israelian to take part in WCIT-2019

Not only the IT representatives but also well-known scientists, including world-famous astrophysicist Garik Israelian, will come to the WCIT 2019, the President of Union of Advanced Technology Companies (UATE) Alexander Yesayan told reporters.

Dr. Israelian is an astrophysicist at the Institute of Astrophysics in the Canary Islands (Spain), as well as the creative director and spiritual father of the STARMUS festival. He has presented the first observations and evidence that the formation of black holes is caused by supernova explosions. This study, published in 1999 in the Nature journal, led to numerous discoveries in this area.

Along with Michel Mayor and Nuno Santos for work on exoplanets and their progenitor stars, Garik Israelian was awarded Ambartsumian International Prize in the field of astrophysics, physics, and mathematics in 2010.

Deputy Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Malcolm Johnson and vice president of Quantstamp blockchain Olga V. Mack, founder and CEO of GIPHY Alex Chung, world-famous businessman, chair of VaynerX and VaynerMedia Gary Vaynerchuk, founder of Infosys N. R. Narayana Murthy, and an American media personality, businesswoman, socialite Kim Kardashian will also be present.

https://news.am/eng/news/533479.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...