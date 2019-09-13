Armenian boy wins rapid event of U14 World Chess C’ship

The Spanish city of Salobrena is hosting the FIDE World Youth Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships from 10 to 14 September.

Armenian chess player Aspet Tadevosyan representing Spain has become the winner of the rapid event of the U14 championship.

The young Armenian player scored 7,5 points out of 9.

The championship is divided in the categories under 14, under 16 and under 18 years old, with both open and girls sections.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/13/Armenian-boy-U14-World-Chess-C’ship/2166206

