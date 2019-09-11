Grammy-award winning violist Kim Kashkashian to perform in Yerevan

Renowned Grammy-award winning Armenian-American violist Kim Kashkashian is set to perform in Yerevan on the sidelines of the 20th Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival.

She will share the stage with two-time Grammy Award-winning violinist Pinchas Zukerman, famous American percussionist Robyn Schulkowsky, Kuss String Quartet and others during the festival’s jubilee concerts scheduled for 1-9 October, the festival’s press service reported.

Moreover, legendary pianist Sir András Schiff will perform his first-ever recital in Armenia on the sidelines of the festival on 15 September. The concert program features compositions by Robert Shuman and Ludvig van Bethoven. Yerevan Perspectives will host world-famous cellist Gautier Capuçon on 24 September.

Legendary British vocal group The Swingles opened the Yerevan music festival on 29 April, followed by a recital of prominent pianist Ivo Pogorelich and the first performance of Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet in Armenia on 28 May.

The Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival is being held under the auspices of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and with support of My Step foundation.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/11/Kim-Kashkashian-Yerevan-Perspectives/2164770

