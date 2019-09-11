Armenian American Museum’s 2nd annual gala slated for Dec. 8

PanARMENIAN.Net – The Armenian American Museumand Cultural Center of California has announced that its highly anticipated 2nd Annual Gala will be held on December at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Hundreds of supporters, community leaders, and public officials are expected to attend the signature event of the year to celebrate and support the landmark project as it approaches its historic groundbreaking year.

“We are truly excited to announce the 2nd Annual Armenian American Museum Gala as the project approaches its historic groundbreaking year,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We look forward to celebrating and supporting the landmark project with our community on December 8th.”

The announcement of the 2nd Annual Gala comes on the heels of the appointment of the museum’s exhibition design firm and project design team. The museum plans to begin construction in 2020.

The City of Glendale has dedicated a premier location for the museum in downtown Central Park as part of the city’s arts and entertainment district.

The Armenian American Museum will be the first world class cultural and educational center of its kind in America. The museum program will feature a permanent Armenian exhibition, temporary multicultural exhibitions, performing arts theater, learning center, demonstration kitchen, and much more.

More than 1,000 attendees gathered for the museum’s Inaugural Gala last year. The Gala honored Glendale City Council for securing the museum’s future site. The Gala also honored California State Senator Anthony J. Portantino, California State Senate President pro Tempore Emeritus Kevin de León, California State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, and California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon for securing major funding from the State of California. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger surprised the audience with a $1 million check presentation during the event. Fox 11 Morning News Anchor/Reporter Araksya Karapetyan served as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening.

http://www.panarmenian.net/eng/news/272875/

