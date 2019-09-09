Yerevan Team Gets 3rd Class Cup at the 4th International Olympiad of Metropolises

Yerevan team got 4 silver and 3 bronze medals (for individual results) at the 4th International Olympiad of Metropolises, held in the capital of the RF, Moscow from 1 to 6 of September. In the general classifiction Yerevan schoolchildren won the 3rd class cup. After the blitz-tour, the team of Yerevan got the 18th line and was awarded with the diploma of the corresponding class.

Schoolchildren aged 14-18 took part in the 4th International Olympiad of Metropolises for subjects (Mathematics, Informatics, Chemistry and Physics). It should be reminded that in 2018, 257 schoolchildren from 33 cities of the world took part in the Olympiad. Yerevan team got 3 silver and 5 bronze medals, and in the team classification got the cup of the II class.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/75196/yerevan-team-gets-3rd-class-cup-at-the-4th-international-olympiad-of-metropolises.html

