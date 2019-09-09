Japanese language proficiency test to be held in Armenia for the 4th time

The Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) will be held for the fourth time in Armenia to determine the level of Japanese language proficiency among people for whom Japanese is not their mother tongue.

The exam is held annually on the same day in all participating countries. If the test passed, the applicant is issued a certificate of international standard, accepted by most Japanese organizations. The JLPT test in Armenia is conducted by the Association of Japanese Language Teachers with the assistance of the Japan Foundation. The Japanese Language Teachers Association was established in 2011. The president of the Association is Karine Karamyan, practically the first teacher of the Japanese language in Armenia. Here, Japanese teachers meet, exchange experiences, and hold various competitions between students. The association collaborates with the Japanese Embassy and the Japan Foundation.

Applications for participation in the exam are accepted by the Armenian-Japanese Center for Educational and Cultural Exchange Iroha, the Armenian-Japanese Scientific and Educational Cultural Center Hikari, Russian-Armenian University. Details of the application and terms of participation can be found on the Facebook page of the Japanese Embassy in Armenia or call the JLPT office at 093 268 168.

https://news.am/eng/news/532474.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...