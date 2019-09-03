Armenia to continue the humanitarian mission in Syria

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has refuted media reports claiming that the US government has required Armenia to cease the humanitarian mission in Syria.

“We have denied the reports on many occasions, Spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said in comments to Aysor.am.

She described the reports as “a new attempt to re-circulate the information already denied by the authorities with new fictitious details, which are not even true.”

“The baseless speculation of the issues related to the security of and the support to the Armenian community of Syria are unacceptable,” she stated.

Naghdalyan added that the security agencies and their chiefs are constantly holding consultations on different issues, and the chiefs of those agencies have repeatedly noted about it.

Defense Minister David Tonoyan said, in turn, that no discussions have been held on the issue.

“We continue our humanitarian mission in Syria,” he said.

Armenian doctors and mine-clearance specialists have been carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria since February 2019.

https://en.armradio.am/2019/09/03/speculating-the-issue-of-security-of-syrias-armenian-community-unacceptable-mfa/

