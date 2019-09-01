Pope Francis gets stuck in lift for 25 minutes at Vatican

Pontiff apologises for arriving late to St Peter’s Square and says he was freed by firefighters

Pope Francis has said he got stuck in an elevator for 25 minutes at the Vatican and had to be rescued by firefighters.

The pontiff apologised to the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square on Sunday for showing up seven minutes late to his traditional noon appointment with the public.

Apparently referring to electric power, Francis said a “drop in tension” caused the elevator to block. He said he was rescued by Holy See firefighters and asked the people in the square to applaud them.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/sep/01/pope-francis-gets-stuck-lift-for-25-minutes-vatican

