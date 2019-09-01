Adiss Harmandian 1945-2019

World-renowned Armenian singer Adiss Harmandian passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at UCLA Santa Monica hospital in California. Harmandian, a Lebanese-Armenian, born to Armenian Genocide survivors on January 14, 1945 in Beirut, began his career as a singer in the 1960s. His first single, “Dzaghigner” (Ծաղիկներ), quickly gained popularity among Lebanese and Diasporan Armenians.

Harmandian is considered a pioneer of the estradayin genre of Armenian music. Songs in the genre, such as Harmandian’s own “Nouné” (Նունէ) or “Karoun Karoun” (Գարուն գարուն) were primarily sung in Armenian, and were influential in the formation of the Armenian identity in Lebanon and the Diaspora.

Harmandian released over 30 albums and around 400 songs throughout his career and had received numerous awards, both internationally and within the Republic of Armenia.

Harmandian’s family announced his passing after a 15-year courageous battle with cancer. According to his family, Adiss passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children and loved ones.

https://massispost.com/2019/09/adiss-harmandian-1945-2019/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...