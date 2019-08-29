Świtalski: I promise I will be Ambassador of Armenian civilization and culture (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia on Wednesday organized a farewell reception dedicated to the completion of the diplomatic mission of EU Ambassador Piotr Świtalski in Armenia.

“Thank you all,” the Ambassador noted in his welcoming speech. “I have enjoyed staying in Armenia and I am a big fan of your country. I promise I will be the Ambassador of Armenian civilization and culture.”

During the event, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan handed a Letter of Appreciation to the outgoing EU Ambassador from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, awarding Ambassador Świtalski for valuable contribution to the strengthening and deepening of diplomatic relations between the EU and Armenia.

https://news.am/eng/news/530809.html

