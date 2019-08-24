Composer Yuri Harutyunyan dies aged 75

Armenian composer, Honored Art Worker of RA Yuri Harutyunyan died on Saturday aged 75, Armenia’s ministry of education, science, culture and sport said in a statement.

He was born in 1944 in Kirovabad. In 1972 he graduated from the Yerevan Conservatory, the composer faculty, the class of E. Mirzoian. From 1967 until 1996 he was the director of the music studio “Armenfilm” in Yerevan. In 1997 he established a great studio of recordings “Recording-Brevis” in the Armenian Composers’ Union.

Harutyunyan has authored more than 70 film scores, including arrangements of music for the film “Color of grenade”.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/24/Composer-Yuri-Harutyunyan-dies-aged-75/2157383

