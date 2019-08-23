New Playground and Classrooms Unveiled at Chamlian

GLENDALE—Chamlian Armenian School’s core values are the bedrock for its continued academic excellence and rich curriculum, developing students of high integrity grounded in their rich Armenian heritage in a safe, innovative school. Our Chamlian family celebrated the first day of its 45th Academic Year on the morning of Tuesday, August 20, as a Dahol u Zurna trio played traditional Armenian folk music.

As has been the school’s tradition, the 8th grade Tigers entered the ceremony holding hands with the 1st graders, a memory that is affectionately held by both the new families and the graduating ones. The large Chamlian community in attendance cheered the alumni parents, who led their 1st grade children and the Kindergarten, 1st, and 8th grade classes to the ceremony. After the attending clergy’s invocation, the school principal, Dr. Talin Kargodorian, announced the first day of school officially open with a confetti cannon. White flakes took flight in the midst of student and parent cheers, creating a magical moment in the school’s dynamic story.

First Grade teachers help Mr. Emil Tatevosian with planting trees in honor of the anonymous donor

This celebration is among the multiple events honoring Chamlian Armenian School’s leadership in the community and education industry. Year after year, Chamlian Armenian School has not only flourished academically, to the envy of other schools—both private and public—but has also creatively and judiciously invested donated funds to improve its 5.5-acre campus facility to reflect its excellent education program.

Two significant projects were completed during the short summer recess, both of which were realized through substantial donations from two school families who wish to remain anonymous. Interest in these projects was sparked at a presentation confirming that every donation is strategically invested in the school. One of the families present found the playground project close to their heart and wished to gift the funds necessary for project completion. Another family was very encouraged by the opportunity to accept additional students with new classrooms and committed to funding the full cost of converting an existing building to new classrooms.

The playground, endearingly called “Khaghavayr,” is designed to support our Kindergarten to 2nd graders’ outdoor exploration and physical development. The new yard has many features for student engagement, where they can play, socialize, and let their imaginations take flight; it is an environment that encourages both active and passive play with colorful shades, indigenous landscaping, and inviting visuals. These new classrooms provide complete flexibility to serve multiple purposes and grade levels. They are technology smart and still have elements familiar to students, such as a reading corner and areas for one-on-one interactions.

Parents and teachers enjoying the new classroom

Without the incredible generosity of these two Chamlian families, and the many equally remarkable families in the past, Chamlian Armenian School would not be celebrating an outstanding history. The school is deeply grateful for their partnership in envisioning a future together and inspiring additional partners in realizing future campus improvements, one dream at a time.

The Chamlian Armenian School’s promise for its 45th Anniversary is to lead the way for the community’s academic future, celebrate its rich history, and build a school for our 21st Century learners.

