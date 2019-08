Ararat-Armenia vs. F91 Dudelange – 2:1

Ararat-Armenia club hosted champion of Luxembourg F91 Dudelange in the sidelines of the Europa League Play-off round and won 2-1.

The Armenian club started the match more confidently and Dutch striker Mailson Lima scored the 1st goal in the 22th minute.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/74627/ararat-armenia-vs-f91-dudelange21.html

