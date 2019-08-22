About 2 hectares of vegetation, 100 trees burnt by fire at Armenian Genocide memorial park in Yerevan

About 2 hectares of vegetation and 100 trees were burnt by fire at the Armenian Genocide memorial park, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

On Wednesday at 10:35pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that a grassy area was burning near a restaurant in Yerevan.

Seven fire brigades and one special rescue squad took part in the firefighting.

It turned out that the fire had broken out at the Armenian Genocide memorial park.

The fire was put out Thursday at 12:45am.

But about 2 hectares of vegetation and 100 trees were burnt by this fire.

According to shamshyan.com, several people at the scene said the fire was caused by fireworks from the aforesaid restaurant.

https://news.am/eng/news/529716.html

