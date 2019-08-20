Sinquefield Cup: Levon Aronian shares point with Viswanathan Anand

Levon Aronian, the leading player of the Armenia national team, registered his third draw at the Sinquefield Cup being held in Saint Louise, USA.

Aronian’s opponent was the leader of the tournament Viswanathan Anand the game ended on the 42nd move.

After the third round Indian Viswanathan Anand leads the standings with 2 points. Aronyan shares the 2-11th positions with 1,5 point.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/20/Sinquefield-Cup-Levon-Aronian-shares-point-with-Viswanathan-Anand/2155462

