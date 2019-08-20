Loris Tjeknavorian, Bardia Sadrenoori collaborating on “A Dialogue between Two Brothers” project

“The extensive musical project is a special dialogue between the music of the East and West,” Tjeknavorian has already said.

Tjeknavorian has also said that he is really hopeful that the project can succeed and expand if everything goes well.

A string orchestra by Tjeknavorian performed part of the project in a concert held in honor of the Iranian-Armenian set and costume designer, Edna Zeinalian, at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on August 14.

“I proposed the idea of the project to maestro Tjeknavorian who warmly welcomed it, and the result was the concert performed at Vahdat Hall, which included part of the project,” Sadrenoori told Tehran Times.

He said that maestro Tjeknavorian called the project “A Dialogue between Two Brothers”, and hoped that the project can introduce the culture of Iran, and also help familiarize people with different cultures in the world.

Edna Zeinalian received an award for her long brilliant career in theater. She began studying costume design at Tehran’s Alzahra University in 1972 and started working as a stage and costume designer at the Rudaki Foundation in 1978.

She has worked in over 100 theaters during her career spanning over 40 years.

The Stage and Costume Designers Society of Iran has dedicated a prize named after Zeinalian, which was also unveiled during the ceremony. The prize will be presented to a top stage and costume designer every year.

Zeinalian deems herself deeply indebted to her parents. “I was really lucky to have good teachers, the best of them was my mother,” she once said in an interview published in 2016.

“I also learned from my father to accept my failures and to try a new beginning in good spirits,” she added.

Photo: Maestro Loris Tjeknavorian (R) and pianist Bardia Sadrenoori (L) acknowledge the audience after a performance at the honoring ceremony of the Iranian-Armenian set and costume designer Edna Zeinalian at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on August 14, 2019.

RM/YAW

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...