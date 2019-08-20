“Gutan” annual festival of Armenian folk music and dance dedicated to Komitas

On August 23, the annual festival of Armenian traditional music and dance will be held in Cafesjian Sculpture Garden. The sixth edition of the festival is dedicated to the 150th birthday anniversary of Komitas, great composer who is considered the founder of the Armenian national school of music, the ministry of education, science, culture and sport repotted.

The festival launched since 2014 is implemented by RA’s honored artist Arsen Grigoryan’s initiative and idea, with the support of RA’s ministry of culture.

In the scope of the festival traditional Armenian songs and dances will be performed by the best groups with their original versions and live performances, “Akunq”, “Maratuk”, “Sasnatsrer”, “Tarontsiner”, “Nubar”, “Van”, “Veradardz”, “Masunk”, “Gorani”, “Menkenq mer sarere”, “Tavros”, “Mshohavqer”, “Tsovak”, “Zartonk”, “Ardvin”, “Varkhayots”, “Vostan” among them. Performances of Komitas music and a screening of documentary about him are planned.

The annual festival is an important cultural event, organized for the protection of folk music, dance and their transmission to the next generations. The basic purpose of the festival is to spread and protect folk music and dance and make our heritage recognizable to younger generations.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/20/“Gutan”-annual-festival-of-Armenian-folk-music-and-dance-dedicated-to-Komitas/2154255

