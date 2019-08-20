Ecologists prepare appeal to Armenian nature protection ministry

YEREVAN. – A public discussion on operation of the Amulsar gold has to be held in Jermuk with the participation of city residents and the community, as well as local officials and deputies, environmentalist Levon Galstyan said during a meeting in Yerevan.

“Well, we have prepared an appeal to the Ministry of the Nature Protection. We presented all the facts that the Ministry can use, all the reasons to cancel the decision on the operation of Amulsars gold mine which were provided back in 2016,” Galstyan explained, presenting his arguments.

The environmentalist expressed his concern and emphasized that production waste could poison drinking water in the region, as well as nearby rivers.

At the same time, he questions assurances by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, according to which the operation of the Amulsar field would not pose any threat to the health of local residents and the environment as a whole.

https://news.am/eng/news/529508.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...