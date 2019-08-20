Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund calls for donation to a disabled soldier

Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund has called for a support of a wounded soldier in April war to pass a sex-week therapy to walk normally. In a statement on Facebook the Fund informs that Hayk Sekhliyan was wounded in April 4, 2016 as part of a small unit of Armenian heroes who fought against a large number of Azeris and successfully liberated an overrun position in Talish.

“He has lived with a severely injured spine and can’t walk without a cane. He has already been evaluated by a hospital in Germany and will require 6 weeks of therapy at a cost of $35,000 to walk normally again. With your help, we can thank him for this sacrifice and actual liberation of a strategic part of our homeland,” the statement said.

The Fund asks for donations through Facebook

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/20/Armenian-Wounded-Heroes-Fund-calls-for-donation-to-a-disabled-soldier/2155288

