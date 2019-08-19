World Wrestling Junior Championship: Shant Khachatryan claims silver

67kg weight class wrestler Shant Khachatryan lost the bout for a gold medal at the World Wrestling Junior Championship in Tallinn. As the National Olympic Committe reported, the Armenian wrestler’s opponent was Georgia’s Georgi Shotadze whom Khachatryan conceded 3:6.

Before finals, Khachatryan had claimed victories in four bouts, defeating representatives from Tunisia, Moldova, Turkey and Estonia.

Khachatryan became the second Armenian athlete who claimed silver at the World Wrestling Junior Championship concluding in Tallinn.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/19/World-Wrestling-Junior-Championship-Shant-Khachatryan-claims-silver/2154887

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...