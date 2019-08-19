Karabakh FM, Red Cross head of mission discuss fate of soldier who ended up in Azerbaijan

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Masis Mayilian, on Monday received Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet, head of the capital city Stepanakert office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) mission.

They exchanged views on the fate of Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Arayik Ghazaryan, who had ended up in Azerbaijan under yet unclear circumstances. In this context, they stressed the need for parties to the conflict to fulfill their obligations to comply with international humanitarian law.

During the talk, the sides also discussed a wide range of matters of mutual interest.

Also, Mayilian noted the importance of continuation of the current cooperation, and reiterated the readiness by the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign affairs to do its utmost to assist on the activities of the ICRC.

https://news.am/eng/news/529257.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...