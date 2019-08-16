ICRC yet to visit detained Armenian soldier in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) hasn’t yet visited detained soldier Private Arayik Ghazaryan in Azerbaijan.

“A meeting with the serviceman hasn’t yet taken place. We are engaged in dialogue with the authorities,” ICRC Armenia Office Communications Project Leader Zara Amatuni told ARMENPRESS.

On August 12, around 12:00, on-duty soldier Arayik Ghazaryan left his military service base in Artsakh in circumstances yet to be determined. He then appeared in Azerbaijani territory and was detained.

Armenian authorities are investigating the incident.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/985107/

