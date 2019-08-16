Consul General Honors Vahan and Anoush Chamlian

Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian honored long-time community activists and well-known benefactors Vahan and Anoush Chamlian during a ceremony in Fresno on August 10

Baibourtian, who was accompanied by his wife, Yvette, presented an appreciation award to the Chamlians for the crucial role the couple played in the establishment of Armenia’s Consulate General in Los Angeles 25 years ago.

Ambassador Armen Baibourtian with Vahan Chamlian

On the occasion of the Consulate’s 25th anniversary, Baibourtian praised the Chamlians for their role in the founding of the Consulate, as well as their decades of generous support to the homeland through the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, as well as their unwavering efforts to advance Armenia by sponsoring numerous projects in the mid-1990s.

Baibourtian expressed his profound gratitude to Vahan and Anoush Chamlian and stated, in presence of many Fresno Armenians, that the Chamlian family’s efforts and generosity were an inspiration to the entire California Armenian community.

