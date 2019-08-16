Azerbaijan Ombudsman representatives visit Armenian soldier

Representatives of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan have visited Armenian soldier Arayik Ghazaryan, contact.az reported.

Members of the National Preventive Group under the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan acting under the optional protocol “Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment” visited—without prior notice—this Armenian soldier who is kept at a cell of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The main purpose of this visit was to get familiarized with the conditions of Ghazaryan’s detention and treatment, as well as to monitor the observance of his rights.

“During a conversation with A. Ghazaryan through an interpreter, he said that he had undergone a medical examination, his health was normal, he was satisfied with the conditions of detention, his treatment and nutrition,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman’s office said Thursday. “Ghazaryan also said that his rights are not violated, and he does not have any complaints.”

Arayik Ghazaryan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), on Monday ended up in Azerbaijan under yet unknown circumstances.

https://news.am/eng/news/528860.html

