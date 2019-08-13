Ombudsman contacts ICRC regarding Armenian soldier seized by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan has spoken to International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Armenia Director Claire Meytraud on the issue of guaranteeing the rights of Arayik Ghazaryan, the Armenian serviceman who has appeared in Azerbaijani territory.

The Ombudsman’s Office said in a news release that the ICRC hasn’t yet visited Ghazaryan, however the organization is focused on the matter.

The Ombudsman’s Office is also maintaining contact with the serviceman’s family.

Private Arayik Ghazaryan has abandoned his military position in the afternoon of August 12 in Artsakh’s south-east and was taken captive by Azerbaijan. The circumstances of the incident are being determined.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

