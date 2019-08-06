Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I amid an official visit to the Republic of Turkey on August 7-8.

“Negotiations between the head of state and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are planned as part of a visit to Ankara,” according to the president’s press service.

The president will also meet with members of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities.

In addition, Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I in Istanbul, it said.

https://theorthodoxworld.com/ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelensky-to-meet-with-ecumenical-patriarch-bartholomew/

