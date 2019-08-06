2019 Pan-Armenian Games inauguration expected to “go down in history”

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The grand opening of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games is expected to be “unforgettable”.

Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh which is hosting the inauguration, is all geared-up for the event with thousands expected to attend.

“This kind of an opening ceremony has never happened before, it is going to be truly exclusive because it will last for 3,5 hours. It will go down in history. August 6 will become the day of the nation’s unity,” Pan-Armenian Games World Committee member Derenik Gabrielyan told reporters.

This year’s Games also mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the sports event.

Earlier on August 5, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan delivered remarks in Stepanakert ahead of the grand opening.

The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games will take place at 21:00 in Stepanakert’s city stadium.

Nearly 5000 participants from 145 cities around the world are taking part in the event.

Armenia and Artsakh are co-hosting this year’s Pan-Armenian Games.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/983970/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...