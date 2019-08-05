WATCH: Israeli Reshet 13 TVs Armenia episode

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. As the tourism season is bustling, the Israeli Reshet 13 TV has come to the country to film an episode to show what makes Armenia so attractive for visitors.

Reshet 13 reporters tried to show nearly all must-see places in the half-an-hour program, starting from the Temple of Garni, the iconic Vernissage in Yerevan, and of course – food.

The landmark Cascade of the Armenian capital is also in the focus of the program.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

