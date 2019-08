Bishop Mashalian meets with Turkey’s Erdogan (photo)

Turkish President Erdogan met with Patriarchal Vicar, Bishop Mashalian during the opening of a new Assyrian church in Istanbul.

As reported the press service of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a short talk with Mashalian and conveyed his greetings to the Armenian community of Istanbul, stressing that he wishes to see the seat of the Patriarch be occupied soon.

https://news.am/eng/news/527330.html

