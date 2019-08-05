Armenia Ambassador speaks at Yazidis genocide commemoration event in Germany

On August 3, the government of Baden-Württemberg and the Central Council of the Yazidis of Germany jointly hosted in Stuttgart an event dedicated to the 5thanniversary of the genocide perpetrated against the Yazidis.

As reported the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the event featured a speech by Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Federal Republic of Germany Ashot Smbatyan, who stated that, unfortunately, we are witnessing the repetition of crimes against humanity in our days since the crimes perpetrated against humanity in the 20th century remain unpunished. The Ambassador didn’t wish to compare the Armenian Genocide, the Holocaust and the crimes against Sinti and Roma or the genocide perpetrated against the Yazidis with each other, but emphasized that all these crimes leave a trace in the history of human civilization.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...