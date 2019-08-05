Another Armenian wrestler wins bronze at World Cadet C’ships

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Arman Vardanyan (60 kg) has become a bronze medalist of the 2019 World Cadet Wrestling Championship ended in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The Armenian wrestler defeated Kyrgyz Zhanbolat Turatbekov 6-0 in the fight for bronze, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reported.

Earlier Razmik Kurdyan (110 kg) became a silver medalist of the cadet championship, while Arman Khachikyan (65 kg) and Vigen Nazaryan (80 kg) won bronze medals.

The Armenia team took the 5th position at the championship.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/05/Armenian-wrestler-World-Cadet-C-ships/2149615

