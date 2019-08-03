Armenian young man proposes marriage on Mt. Ararat’s peak (PHOTOS)

By Ani Barsaghyan

Sako Hovanesian from Lebanon, who has been living in Sweden for 13 years, proposed his Polish girlfriend, Susanna, on the Mt. Ararat’s pick.

“About 6-7 months ago I decided to visit my homeland, come to Armenia and climb Mt. Ararat to propose my girlfriend, whom I love very much,” he told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

According to him, he did it on Mt. Ararat as the mountain has so much meaning for them. Sako remembers his grandmother telling him about his homeland and about Ararat.

The man confessed it was not easy to climb the mountain, but they couldn’t keep their emotions at the peak.

The couple raised an Armenian flag on the pick of the mount.

