PM Nikol Pashinyan to deliver speech at grand opening of 2019 Pan-Armenian Games in Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will deliver a speech at the grand opening of the VII Pan-Armenian Games which will take place at 19:00, August 5 at the central plaza in Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh.

“A very important event is scheduled for August 5 in Stepanakert – the opening ceremony of the Pan-Armenian Games will take place. I, certainly will be present and will participate in this ceremony. Numerous representatives of the Diaspora, Artsakh and Armenia will gather in Stepanakert during these days. I think this will be a very good occasion to speak at the Stepanakert Renaissance Square about our national agenda, this exclusive opportunity of Artsakh-Armenia-Diaspora unity and the roadmap of solving the national agenda issues. Issues related to Artsakh, Armenia and the Diaspora will be touched upon, but the number one goal will be the discussion of our pan-national agenda issues.

Dear countrymen, I am pleased to invite you all to Stepanakert’s Renaissance Square at 19:00, August 5. It is with special love that I am inviting also our countrymen from Artsakh,” Pashinyan said during a live broadcast on Facebook from Lake Sevan.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/983648/

