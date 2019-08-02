Matenadaran hosts new exhibition of exceptional archive documents

A new exhibition of exceptional archive documents has opened at Mashtots Matenadaran in Yerevan, Armenia.

Among more than half a million archive documents kept in the Mashtots Matenadaran, on display are documents of the 14th-20th centuries having exceptional historical and cultural value and reflecting the history of the Armenian people and, in particular, that of the Holy Sees of the Armenian Apostolic Church, charters of catholicoses, blessings written on parchment or polished wax paper.

The exhibition presents documents regulating political, religious and national problems between the power representatives and social groups of the time, photographs and messages showing the high level of education of Armenians, documents related to the leading figures of Armenian culture, as well as exceptional documents in foreign languages, which are remarkable testimonies from historical and multilateral relations of Armenia with other countries.

These are charters sent by Russian Emperors Pavel I, Alexander II, Nicolay II (by which they give Armenians economic, commercial and other privileges), thе order of Emperor Napoleon I Bonaparte to award Pierre Chambot with the Order of the Legion of Honor. Exhibited documents in Arabic scripture (Arabic, Persian, Ottoman), preserved from the 14th and subsequent centuries, refer to the heritage, ownership and tax rights of Armenians.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/02/Matenadaran-exhibition/2148996

