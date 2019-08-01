Armenia’s National Gallery to host unique exhibition on ancient Roman mosaics

A unique exhibition dedicated to the ancient Roman mosaics will open at the National Gallery of Armenia on 10 August.

The exhibition titled “Ancient Rome Colorful Visions: Mosaics from Capitoline Museums” is organized by the gallery in collaboration with the Italian Embassy in Armenia.

The magnificent collection of mosaics of the Capitoline Museums – the world’s oldest museum – features unique samples found both in private houses, gardens as well as in mausoleums, the gallery said. Those mosaics decorated the homes of various historical figures, including the mansion of Julius Caesar, and represent the richness and mastery of the Roman mosaic art.

The exhibition runs through 29 September.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/01/National-Gallery-Roman-mosaics/2147836

