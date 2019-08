Armenian basketball team start with victory at U18 European Championship

The Armenia U18 women’s basketball team has celebrated its first victory in the European Championship Division C, the National Olympic Committee reported.

At the U18 Women’s European Championship underway in Andorra the Armenia team defeated Gibraltar 63:33.

Kayla Keshmeshyan was named the most valuable player of the game with 12 points.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/07/31/Armenian-basketball-team/2148225

