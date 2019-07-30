We need to ‘reckon with 1915 events’ – Turkish lawmaker raises Armenian Genocide issue in public address

A pro-Kurdish member of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly voiced her concerns over the country’s policy on the Armenian Genocide as she met representatives of the Assyrian community in the course of a recent visit to Sweden.

In her public address, Meral Danış Beştaş of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) raised particularly calls for reckoning with the events surrounding the early 20th century mass killings of the Armenians, Assyrians and other ethnic minorities in the Ottoman Empire.



“There is the 1915 Armenian Genocide issue. Hence it is important to reckon with that to find the necessary solution. There is the Dersim Massacre and a range of other things …” Rusarminfo.ru quotes her as saying.

Beştaş also addressed the pressures against the Kurdish minority in Turkey, highlighting the existing restrictions on native language education and the higher privileges granted to the ethnic Turks.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/07/30/turkey-1915/3060083

