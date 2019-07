Team Armenia wins 1 bronze, 2 certificates of honor in Paris

Armenia has won one bronze medal and two certificates of honor at the 51st International Chemistry Olympiads that were held in Paris.

About 300 schoolchildren from 80 countries competed in these events.

The next similar competition is the 2019 International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, which will be held from August 2 to 10 in Keszthely, Hungary.

https://news.am/eng/news/526393.html

