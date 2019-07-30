Company owned by US-Armenian businesswoman sues Bank of America For $1.1bn in gender discrimination lawsuit

Alex and Ani, the Rhode Island-based charm bracelet company founded by multimillionaire Carolyn Rafaelian, alleges in a lawsuit that Bank of America, one of its lenders, is violating federal law by engaging in gender discrimination against the women-led company, according to Forbes.

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York on Thursday, seeks $1.1 billion in damages and claims that Bank of America’s “gender bias and greed” poses an “existential threat” to Alex and Ani’s business.

According to the lawsuit, Bank of America falsely declared in December 2018 that Alex and Ani defaulted on its $170 million loan, which it took out to buy a factory, and then cut off its access to a $50 million revolving line of credit. Alex and Ani did default a few times, but Bank of America waived the default and amended their agreement, the company said.

“For more than six months now, Bank of America has been both driving Alex and Ani towards bankruptcy and milking it for literally tens of millions of dollars in fees,” the lawsuit reads. “The endgame is clear: Bank of America wants the women out of power at Alex and Ani. It wants to bring back the good old days, when a male Alex and Ani CFO let Bank of America charge whatever it wanted for BofA’s putative ‘services.’”

Bill Halldin, a spokesperson for Bank of America, denies the gender discrimination allegations. He says that BoA served as administrative agent on the company’s credit facility for a group of seven banks, which have taken the appropriate steps to enforce the terms of that agreement.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/07/30/alex-and-ani/3060644

