Armenian president donates entire annual salary to charity

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has donated his entire annual salary to a Gyumri-centered charity project.

According to a news release issued by the Sarkissian Administration, the President has donated his yearly income comprising nearly 23,000 dollars to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Our Gyumri program.

“At the initiative of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, a new social [housing] project will be commenced in autumn in Gyumri. President Armen Sarkissian has donated his one-year salary – nearly 23,000 USD – to the Our Gyumri project,” reads the news release.

The President also called for a reconstruction of the second largest city of Armenia.

“Gyumri is our home, let’s rebuild [it], give life to it. This is a unique city, which has a beautiful history and good people,” Sarkissian said.

Sarkissian is actively engaged in promoting Gyumri and has paid numerous visits to the city since becoming president.

