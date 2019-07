Young Armenian pianist receives 1st prize in Austria

Young Armenian pianist Laura Galstyan has been awarded the 1st honorary prize at the Vienna International Arts Festival (VIAF) 2019.

This prestigious Austrian competition-festival was held from July 15 to 21.

Armenia was represented by Galstyan among about 50 musicians competing in the Performing Arts category.

Laura Galstyan was born in 2003, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, and she is already a laureate of numerous international music competitions.

https://news.am/eng/news/525082.html

