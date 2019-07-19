Alexis Ohanian to moderate panel at Yerevan-hosted WCIT 2019

Alexis Ohanian Sr., the co-founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital will moderate a panel at the World Congress on Information Technology in Yerevan (WCIT 2019).

“Great #news to brighten up your week! Alexis Ohanian Sr., the co-founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital, is going to moderate a panel discussion during #WCIT2019. Alexis now helps pave the path for brand new #startups with fresh ideas. And furthermore, Ohanian also authored a bestselling book “Without Their Permission” where he shares his ideas, tips and even his own doodles about harnessing the power of the web for good,” WCIT 2019 wrote on Facebook.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).

https://news.am/eng/news/524785.html

