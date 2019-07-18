Garo Paylan comments on sentence of 9 people in prison over Dink’s murder case

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. A Turkish court on July 17 sentenced 9 people in prison over the murder case of late editor-in-chief of the Turkish-Armenian newspaper Agos, Hrant Dink, ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan said on Twitter.

“Those convicted over Hrant Dink’s case are the leaders of the murder. As friends of Hrant, for already 12 years we say “Let those, who said kill, be punished”. But they are being defended for already 12 years. Dink’s murder case will not close unless we want it”, Paylan said.

The main organizers of Dink’s murder were sentenced to prison according to July 17 verdict of the Turkish court: Erhan Tuncel (sentenced to 99 years and 6 months), Yasin Hayal (7 years and 6 months), Ogyun Samast suspected in murdering Dink (previously sentenced to 22 years and 10 months, sentenced to 2 more years and 6 months for jointing an armed group), and 6 other suspects.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/982093/

