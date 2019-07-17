MFA announces competition to recreate Armenian landmarks on Minecraft App

Armenia’s foreign ministry has announced an online competition to recreate famous Armenian buildings on Minecraft game, including the building of the foreign ministry. As the ministry tweeted, the winner of the competition will get a prize from the ministry.



To note, Minecraft involves players creating various types of blocks in a three dimensional environment. The player takes an avatar that can destroy or create blocks, forming fantastic structures, creations and artwork across the various multiplayer servers in multiple game modes.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/07/17/MFA/2141972

