Armenia named ‘increasingly attractive’ tourist destination for Swiss travelers

Leading Swiss online and print media outlets have named Armenia an attractive tourist destination, bringing their readers’ attention to the country’s unique cuisine standing out with the variety of its food and high-quality wine (which the authors describe as the world’s “most ancient” assortment), as well as centuries-old history and culture, and dynamically developing modern capital.

The materials were compiled in May when a number of Swiss tourism journalists conducted a cognitive visit to the country upon the initiative of Hayk Hovhannisyan, a commercial representative of Armenia to Switzerland, and the State Tourism Committee, an adjunct body of the Ministry of Economy.

Sixteen journalists representing the delegation toured the sights of capital Yerevan and different regions to collect interesting records and human stories and shooting different scenes. The project, intended for a wide audience of Swiss travel fans, is aimed at increasing Armenia’s attractiveness to boost the tourists’ flow from the country.

The journalists have presented Armenia in the positive light, expressing an open sympathy for the “unyielding Christian nation living in a complicated geopolitical region” and a belief in the country’s future.

The materials can be a useful source also for other French-speaking readers – given especially Armenia’s increasing reputation for Francophone countries after the 2018 Summit of La Francophonie in Yerevan.

The Ministry of Economy has compliled the list of the sources which have published the materials, providing a brief information on the articles and news stories.

