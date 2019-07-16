‘Armenian Revolutionary Songs’ with Tro Krikorian and Ara Dabandjian at Abril Bookstore

GLENDALE—As part of their series of revolution themed events in the month of July, Abril Bookstore will host an evening of “Armenian Revolutionary Songs” with Tro Krikorian and Ara Dabandjian. The event will take place on Saturday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m. at 415 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205. Admission is free. Priority reserved seating also available online or by calling (818) 243-4112.

“Armenian Revolutionary Songs” will be an intimate musical evening with vocalist Tro Krikorian and guitarist Ara Dabandjian of the Element Band, where they will perform revolutionary, patriotic, freedom, and folk songs dear to many Armenians. This performance will also serve as the LA release event of their new album, Hayreni Yeraz, which includes such favorites as Artyok Ovker En, Seropin Yev Sosetyin Yerke, Yerk Gamavori, and others. The event will close with a CD-signing reception.

